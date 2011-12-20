Report: Steve Jones Out at 'X Factor'

The X Factor host Steve Jones will not return to the Fox reality series for its second season, according to a report in the U.K.'s Daily Mirror.

The anonymous sources quoted in the Mirror claim that terrible reviews led to Jone's reported dismissal. The tabloid also suggested that X Factor judge Nicole Scherzinger could replace Jones as host.

Scherzinger was originally supposed to host season one alongside Jones before she replaced Cheryl Cole on the judges' panel after Cole's exit during the pre-season auditions.

The X Factor has already been renewed for season two, and airs its season finale on Dec. 22.

A Fox spokesperson declined to comment.