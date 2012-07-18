Report: Sean Hannity Gets First George Zimmerman Interview
Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity has landed the first
interview with George Zimmerman, TV
Newser reports. The exclusive interview will air on Hannity's FNC show
Wednesday at 9 p.m.
Zimmerman is accused of killing Florida teenager Trayvon
Martin last February. On Hannity, he will discuss what happened on the
night of Martin's death, according to the report. Zimmerman's lawyer Mark
O'Mara will also participate in the interview.
Zimmerman has been a hot booking prospect for TV news
outlets since the media storm in the week's following Martin's death. Hannity
spoke to him off the record about his case in April after Zimmerman's lawyers
dropped him as a client.
A Fox News spokesperson did not respond to a request for
comment at press time.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.