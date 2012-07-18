Report: Sean Hannity Gets First George Zimmerman Interview

Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity has landed the first

interview with George Zimmerman, TV

Newser reports. The exclusive interview will air on Hannity's FNC show

Wednesday at 9 p.m.

Zimmerman is accused of killing Florida teenager Trayvon

Martin last February. On Hannity, he will discuss what happened on the

night of Martin's death, according to the report. Zimmerman's lawyer Mark

O'Mara will also participate in the interview.

Zimmerman has been a hot booking prospect for TV news

outlets since the media storm in the week's following Martin's death. Hannity

spoke to him off the record about his case in April after Zimmerman's lawyers

dropped him as a client.

A Fox News spokesperson did not respond to a request for

comment at press time.