Report: Pelosi Extends SOTU Invite to President

The State of the Union (SOTU) is back on for Feb. 5, or at least House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has extended an invitation to the President to speak on that day, according to Fox News.

Pelosi had said she would extend the necessary invitation to speak in the House Chamber only after the government had reopened, but that it would not be the original date of Jan. 29.

White house Press Secretary Sarah Sanders had indicated earlier Monday (Jan. 28) that the White House was awaiting that invitation.

The President was quick to say "yes," sending the following response: