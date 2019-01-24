Trump Agrees to Delay SOTU

President Donald Trump has agreed not to deliver the State of the Union Jan. 29 as initially planned. That followed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's signal that she would not bring up the requisite invitation resolution, which must be approved by both House and Senate for the President to speak in the House Chamber.

The President had written Pelosi that he would take her up on her original invitation to speak Jan. 3 , but after Pelosi rescinded that and said essentially that he was not welcome on the floor until the government shutdown was over, the President agreed to a delay, tweeting:

[embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1088288311922307072[/embed][embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1088289916826648577[/embed]