Report: MSNBC Eyeing Alec Baldwin for Primetime Show

Actor Alec Baldwin is set to host a new primetime show on

MSNBC, according to a report by Mediaite.

According to the report, Baldwin's would be a weekly show to

air Fridays at 10 p.m., where the liberal news network currently airs the Lockup documentary series. Lawrence O'Donnell

hosts the 10 p.m. hour Monday through Thursday.

An MSNBC source tells B&C

"we're fans of Alec but we don't have anything to say regarding the unconfirmed

reports." Baldwin's rep also declined to comment on the report.

The politically outspoken Baldwin already has ties to

NBCUniversal, having starred in 30 Rock

on NBC for seven seasons. He is also the host of the well-regarded WNYC interview

podcast Here's the Thing.

MSNBC has been tinkering with its primetime lineup in the

wake of the 2012 election, including moving weekend host Chris Hayes to 8 p.m.,

replacing Ed Schultz.