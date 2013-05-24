Report: Jennifer Hudson to Join 'American Idol' as Judge

American Idol alum Jennifer Hudson is poised to

return to the Fox singing competition show as a judge, according to an E!

News report.





Fox is in the process of overhauling the Idol judges'

panel after the series declined 25% in the ratings this year, contributing to

the network losingthe adults 18-49 ratings crown for the first time in nine years. Veteran

judge Randy Jackson has already announced hewon't return next season and fellow judges Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj and

Keith Urban are also not expected back.





Hudson was a finalist on the third season of Idol and

went on to win an Oscar for her role in the 2006 film Dreamgirls and a

Grammy for her debut album in 2008. Her presence on the panel would reinforce a

fact that Idol producers love to make when compared to other singing competition

shows -- that theirs is the only one to launch big stars.





Indeed, the E! report said that Idol alums Kelly

Clarkson and Adam Lambert are being eyed to fill additional spots at the

judges' table next season.





A Fox representative had no comment.