Report: Huggers A Contender For Top Hulu Post

Erik Huggers, the current head of Intel Media's budding-but-troubled over-the-top pay-TV service, is interested in the permanent CEO post at Web TV hub Hulu, the New York Post reported Tuesday.

Others who are interested in the top Hulu post include departing NBCUniversal exec Lauren Zalaznick and Fox Networks Group president Mike Hopkins, the paper noted, adding that Hulu, according to an unnamed source, is "leaning toward an internal candidate." Hulu was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday morning.

Andy Forssell, Hulu's SVP of content since 2007, stepped into as Hulu's acting CEO following the departure of Jason Kilar at the end of the first quarter of 2013.

Huggers' apparent interest in the Hulu post comes a week after reports spread that Intel Media's ambitious OnCue "virtual MSO" service could miss its 2013 launch window and find itself in jeopardy of being shut down due to a confluence of factors, including trouble securing enough content deals to create a compelling OTT pay-TV service, concerns about how many customers the service might attract, and a lack of enthusiasm from new Intel Corp. CEO Brian Krzanich.

