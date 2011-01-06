Report: ESPN Nearing NFL Rights Extension At $1.9 Billion Per Season
ESPN is apparently ready for a lot more Monday Night Football, for a lot more money.
The
sports programmer has reached an agreement on broad terms to a new
media rights deal that would jump its payments for the franchise and
other rights to somewhere between $1.8 billion and $1.9 billion
annually, according to a report by the Sports Business Daily.
The
deal would extend for either nine or 10 years past its current
eight-year, $8.8 billion contract that expires after the 2013
National Football League season, solidifying ESPN's place at the most
popular table in American sports into the next decade.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.