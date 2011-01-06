Report: ESPN Nearing NFL Rights Extension At $1.9 Billion Per Season

ESPN is apparently ready for a lot more Monday Night Football, for a lot more money.

The

sports programmer has reached an agreement on broad terms to a new

media rights deal that would jump its payments for the franchise and

other rights to somewhere between $1.8 billion and $1.9 billion

annually, according to a report by the Sports Business Daily.

The

deal would extend for either nine or 10 years past its current

eight-year, $8.8 billion contract that expires after the 2013

National Football League season, solidifying ESPN's place at the most

popular table in American sports into the next decade.

Click here to read the full article on Multichannel.com.