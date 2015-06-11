Report: Dish Talking to Banks to Fund T-Mobile Buy

Dish Network is talking to several banks about providing financing for a bid for wireless carrier T-Mobile that would include up to $15 billion in cash, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Journal said Dish is considering borrowing between $10 billion and $15 billion to fund the cash portion of a T-Mobile bid. The bid for the fourth largest wireless carrier in the country would consist mainly of stock.

The Journal reported earlier this month that Dish was in talks with T-Mobile about a possible deal, but stressed that discussions were in the early stages and could break down.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.