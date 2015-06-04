Report: Dish in Talks With T-Mobile

Dish Network is reportedly in talks to merge with the No. 4 wireless carrier T-Mobile, a deal that would appear to mirror rival satellite giant DirecTV’s pending merger with telco AT&T, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Citing people familiar with the talks, the Wall Street Journalreported that Dish and T-Mobile were together on the possible structure of a deal, which would have Dish chairman and CEO Charlie Ergen becoming chairman of the combined company while T-Mobile CEO John Legere would become CEO of the new entity.

Dish spokesman John Hall said the company does not comment on rumor and speculation.

