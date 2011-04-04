Report: Couric Leaving ‘CBS Evening News'

Katie Couric will be stepping down as anchor of the CBS Evening News, according to an AP

report.

Her contract expires June 4, though negotiations could have

her stay on shortly after that time to assist in a transition.

Couric is expected to start her own production company with

former NBCU chief Jeff Zucker, which would include helming her own syndicated

daytime talk show. Several companies are bidding on the talker, planned for a

fall 2012 launch, with CBS Television Distribution leading the pack.

Any daytime deal that Couric signs will include a primetime

and/or news presence, so she is expected to remain on the air during the year

between when her CBS News contract ends and the daytime talk show would start.

A CBS News spokesperson reached for comment said "We're

having ongoing discussions with Katie Couric. We have no announcements to make

at this time. Until we do, we will continue to decline comment on rumor and

speculation."

A spokesperson for Couric also had no further comment.