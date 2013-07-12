Report: Commercial Costs Drop 9% in First Quarter
The price of primetime commercials on broadcast networks
television dropped 9% in the first quarter as ratings fell.
The average 30-second spot cost $102,983, according to data
from research firm SQAD's NetCost service provided by media buyer TargetCast tcm,
which notes that the first-quarter decline breaks a three-year streak in which
unit costs either rose or held steady.
While broadcast prices fell, cable showed gains. The average
primetime commercial on the 15 highest-rated cable networks among adults 25 to
54 cost $14,865, up slightly. ESPN's spots were the most expensive on cable at
$38,943. TNT was second at $31,679.
Among
the broadcasters, commercials on NBC fell 27% to $62,890. Fox's unit cost was
the highest at $172,139. Spots on CBS cost $116,122 and 30 seconds on ABC set
advertisers back $106,577.
