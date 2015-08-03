Report: Clinton Set to Air First Election TV Ads

Hillary Clinton plans to air the first TV commercials in her bid for the presidency this week.

Clinton plans to spend about $1 million each in two early-primary states, Iowa and New Hampshire, campaign officials told the Wall Street Journal.

Two spots highlight her biography and motivation to seek the Democratic nomination. They will begin to run on Tuesday.

The presidential campaign should be good business for the TV industry.

Kantar Media is projecting TV ad spending in 2016 will hit $4.4 billion. Kantar expects $3.3 billion to go to local TV stations and about $800 million to local cable. National broadcast could draw $300 million in election advertising.