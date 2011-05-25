Report: Cheryl Cole Out as 'X Factor' Judge

Former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger is replacing British pop star Cheryl Cole on The X Factor judging panel, according to a TMZ report Wednesday.

Scherzinger had originally been tapped to co-host the show alongside Steve Jones. She has previous experience judging singing comepetition shows as a judge on NBC's The Sing-Off for the last two years.

Cole had previosuly been a judge alonside Simon Cowell on the U.K. version of X Factor. Her selection for the Fox show was questioned by some in the industry because of her relative obscurity in the U.S. and her thick Newcastle accent.

The judging panel of Cowell, L.A. Reid, Cole and Paula Abdul had been set over two weeks ago and all four appeared onstage at Fox's upfront presentation in New York last week.

The X Factor premieres on Fox this fall.

A Fox spokesperson had no comment on the report.