Report: Bill O'Reilly to Interview Bill Clinton
By B&C Staff
Bill O'Reilly will interview former President Bill Clinton
for the first time on Tuesday, TV Newser reports.
The Fox News host will interview Clinton at the network's
studios, according to the report, and it will air on The O'Reilly Factor
Tuesday night. Topics covered will reportedly include President Obama's
leadership, the Republican primary race and the state of the U.S.
Clinton has been on the media circuit as of late to promote
his new book Back to Work.
