Report: Bill O'Reilly to Interview Bill Clinton

Bill O'Reilly will interview former President Bill Clinton

for the first time on Tuesday, TV Newser reports.

The Fox News host will interview Clinton at the network's

studios, according to the report, and it will air on The O'Reilly Factor

Tuesday night. Topics covered will reportedly include President Obama's

leadership, the Republican primary race and the state of the U.S.

Clinton has been on the media circuit as of late to promote

his new book Back to Work.