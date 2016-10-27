Report: Bakish Could Be Interim Viacom CEO

Viacom, which is considering combinations with CBS, might name company veteran Bob Bakish as interim CEO, according to Bloomberg.

Bakish runs Viacom International and has been with the company since 1997.

Viacom and CBS are controlled by the family of Sumner Redstones. The Redstones forced out CEO Philippe Dauman in August. His temporary replacement, former COO Tom Dooley, is also leaving the company.

Viacom’s board is scheduled to meet Monday, Bloomberg said.

It was unclear how long Bakish would be able to hold onto his job. In most scenarios, if CBS and Viacom combine, CBS CEO Les Moonves would be in charge of the combined companies. Moonves has been reportedly pushing for a structure that would give him maximum autonomy in running what would be a media giant.

Viacom has been one of the worst performing media companies. Revenues have been dropping as the young viewers Viacom’s cable networks target increasingly go online for their entertainment, and the Paramount movie studio has turned out a string of duds.