Rentrak Gets Purchase Data From MasterCard

Rentrak has made a deal with MasterCard that will allow the

two companies to combine TV viewing data with retail transactions in order to

give advertisers a better understanding of consumer behavior.

The collaboration will allow local

and national advertisers and agencies, networks and stations to plan, buy and

sell TV programs on the basis of consumer product consumption trends in

categories including retail, telecommunications, grocery, entertainment travel

and quick-service restaurants, the companies said.

"As the census-based TV

ratings currency, clients have the opportunity to combine the stable and

predictive ratings information from Rentrak with the added benefit of analytics

derived from MasterCard's database of consumer spending insights, which will

result in more effective selling and buying of advertising," Bill Livek,

CEO of Rentrak, said in a statement.

Rentrak's TV census-based ratings

data comes from set-top boxes in millions of U.S. homes. MasterCard Advisors, a

unit of MasterCard Worldwide, will provide Rentrak anonymous, aggregated

insights on consumer spending behavior and trends within each category based on

billions of transactions.

"Advertisers continue to

struggle with finding the most efficient way to ensure they are reaching the

right audiences," said Susan Grossman, senior VP, media solutions,

MasterCard Advisors. "MasterCard Advisors leverages real, aggregated

transaction data to provide insight into trends around consumer buying behavior

that helps clients make better business decisions. We look forward to working

with Rentrak to offer the advertising community actionable insights to help

them serve more relevant messages to their intended audiences."