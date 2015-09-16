Rentrak Adds NBC-Owned San Diego Station to Roster

Rentrak said it expanded its local ratings contract with NBC to include KNSD-TV, the station NBC owns in San Diego.

Rentrak already serves NBC’s KNBC-TV, Los Angeles, KXAS-TV, Dallas, WTVJ-TV, Miami and WRC-TV, Washington, D.C. The stations utilize Rentrak’s measurement services including advanced demographics in the auto and political categories.

"We are excited to add Rentrak as we are always looking for ways to maximize our customers’ investment with NBC 7,” said KNSD president and general manager Dick Kelley. “Rentrak’s Advanced Political and Automotive Demographics give us the tools we need to provide our advertisers with the best and most relevant audience information available.”