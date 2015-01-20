Rentrak Adds Kantar Retail Data to TV Measurement

Following its acquisition of Kantar Media's U.S. TV measurement business last year, Rentrak said it will integrate some of Kantar's data and analysis with TV viewing information from Rentrak.

Rentrak is using information about purchase information from Kantar Shopcom on retail purchases to all marketers to better understand the effect TV and digital advertising have on sales. Kantar Shopcom will also integrate Rentrak TV data into its planning, targeting and measurement product.

"Rentrak is excited to evolve the use of this integration as it will help move the marketplace to targeting with consumer data that can be used to measure the results of an advertisers media buy," Chris Wilson, president of national television at Rentrak, said in a statement.

Kantar was owned by WPP and the acquisition by Rentrak gave WPP, which owns GroupM, one of the world's largest media buyers, a stake in Rentrak.

"Kantar Shopcom is delighted to partner with Rentrak in the creation and delivery of solutions that combine purchase data and TV viewing behavior, at scale, for the broadest array of retail verticals in the marketplace," Katie Casavant, CEO of Kantar Shopcom, said.