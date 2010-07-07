Rentrak Adds Experian Consumer Data to Ratings
Rentrak Corp. said it will offer its ratings customers
access to data from Experian Simmons that will help them zero in on viewers who
are buying their products.
The combination of Rentrak's set-top-box based national
measurement service TV Essentials and its local service StationView Essentials
with Experian Simmons data should help advertisers better target consumers of
specific brands, the companies said.
"Our relationship with Experian Simmons and their ability
to supply buying propensity overlays with Rentrak's national and local TV
metrics is a major step forward for the advertising industry," said Bill
Livek, chief executive officer of Rentrak, in a statement.
"Leveraging direct marketing discipline of combining powerful
information databases, advertisers can better reach their targets; networks and
stations can attract new advertisers; and consumers will see messages and
offers that are more relevant to them, thus benefitting all parties in the
advertising ecosystem."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.