Rentrak Adds Experian Consumer Data to Ratings

Rentrak Corp. said it will offer its ratings customers

access to data from Experian Simmons that will help them zero in on viewers who

are buying their products.

The combination of Rentrak's set-top-box based national

measurement service TV Essentials and its local service StationView Essentials

with Experian Simmons data should help advertisers better target consumers of

specific brands, the companies said.

"Our relationship with Experian Simmons and their ability

to supply buying propensity overlays with Rentrak's national and local TV

metrics is a major step forward for the advertising industry," said Bill

Livek, chief executive officer of Rentrak, in a statement.

"Leveraging direct marketing discipline of combining powerful

information databases, advertisers can better reach their targets; networks and

stations can attract new advertisers; and consumers will see messages and

offers that are more relevant to them, thus benefitting all parties in the

advertising ecosystem."