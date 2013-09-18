Rentrak Adds A+E to Cable Clients

A+ E Networks has signed up for Rentrak's TV Essentials, which incorporates viewing data from set-top boxes, and product sales information from other data bases.

A+E is the latest in the cable network industry to sign on with Rentrak. Others doing business with the research company include Scripps Networks, The Weather Cos. and Pivot.

"Rentrak's advanced TV measurement tools, marrying set top box data with Polk and Mastercard product consumption data, will enable our sales teams to demonstrate our networks' audience value far beyond the traditional demographic measures," Mel Berning, president, ad sales, A+E Networks, said in a statement. "We're excited to bring these increased accountability and ROI measures to our advertisers."

"Rentrak is pleased that a leading cable network group is championing our Advanced Demographics ratings," said Chris Wilson, president of national television at Rentrak. "We look forward to being a strong partner as they seek to advance television selling and buying norms."

In addition to the cable business, Rentrak has been expanding the number of TV stations for which it provides viewership data.