Rentrak Acquires Social Media Tracker SponsorHub

Rentrak said it acquired SponsorHub, which provides social media measurement.

SponsorHub pioneered social media analytics in sports, across multiple platforms, the company said.

Its X-Stream product helps advertisers appropriate the billions of dollars spent on sports and entertainment campaigns, the company said. X-Stream provides a real-time consumer impact index and key emotional metrics derived from billions of social conversations around athletes, celebrities, teams, leagues and brands.

Through its acquisition of SponsorHub, Rentrak will offer products that measure the effect of social media on television, dynamic ad insertion, online video advertising, movies and branded content integration, the company said.

“TV continues to be more social and our industry-leading analytics greatly complement Rentrak’s services,” said SponsorHub CEO Robert Johnston. “The combination of Rentrak’s current products with SponsorHub’s social media SaaS platform will provide the most precise set of tools to measure the effect of social media. We’re looking forward to the new products that will be developed through this acquisition.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are excited to add social media measurement to our TV Everywhere products, as it will give additional transparency and purchasing flexibility for brands and agencies through SponsorHub’s social media products,” said Rentrak CEO Bill Livek.