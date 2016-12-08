Renewals: More 'Alone' for History, More 'Botched' for E!

History has ordered a fourth season of unscripted series Alone, ahead of the season-three premiere Thursday at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Ten survivalists this time around will be in the Patagonia region of Argentina, striving to stay alive.

“Since season one, we knew we had a groundbreaking show. Raw, authentic and entertaining, there truly is nothing else like it on television,” Paul Cabana, executive VP and head of programming for the A+E Networks network, said in a release. “In season three, viewers will experience how our survivalists endure the challenges faced in a new, remote location at the bottom of the globe. In season four we are elevating the show to even greater heights and hope the evolution of the series will continue to captivate viewers and keep them on their toes.”

Alone is produced for History by Leftfield Pictures. David George, Shawn Witt, Zachary Green and Ryan Pender serve as executive producers for Leftfield Pictures. Zachary Behr and Russ McCarroll serve as executive producers for History. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for both the series and the format.

E! has ordered a fourth season of plastic-surgery series Botched, with 18 episodes. The third season will conclude with new episodes in spring 2017, the NBCUniversal-owned network said in a release. E! said season two of Botched averaged 1.4 million total viewers and 720,000 viewers in the adults 18-49, and that Tuesday-night premieres consistently ranked among the top 10 programs in primetime with women ages 18-34 and women ages 18-49.

