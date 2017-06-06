Renee Gregory Joins D.C. Firm

Renee Gregory, former advisor to former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler, has joined Willkie, Farr & Gallagher as counsel in the Communications & Media Department. She will also be a member of the cybersecurity and privacy practice.



Her first day was May 30.



Gregory most recently had been senior policy advisor to the chief technology officer in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.



Her résumé also includes advisor to the National Telecommunications & Information Administration, which is the White House's key telecom policy advisory arm.