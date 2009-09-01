Renda Takes Over Fox Chicago, Paolini to WTXF

Michael Renda has been named vice president and general manager at WFLD and WPWR Chicago. He moves from another Fox O&O, WTXF Philadelphia. WNYW New York sales Patrick Paolini takes over for Renda in Philly, effective immediately.

"Mike has proven over the last twelve years that he is a strong general manager who knows what it takes to build a market-leading station," said Fox Television Stations CEO Jack Abernethy. "This, along with his ability to foster strong news talent and develop compelling local newscasts, will be valuable as we look to strengthen our Chicago duopoly."

Renda replaces Patrick Mullen, who is leaving the Chicago stations to pursue other opportunities.

Prior to Philly, Renda spent ten years atop WJW Cleveland.

"Chicago is a vibrant, diverse market with a highly competitive broadcast media business," said Renda. "With the most locally-produced news hours and high-level partnerships such as the Chicago Bears, WFLD and WPWR are well-poised to expand their presence in the community."

New WTXF boss Paolini comes from WNYW New York, where he's been vice president and director of sales. "Patrick has done an outstanding job leading our New York sales team," said Abernethy. "His deep understanding of the broadcast industry and strategic approach to our business made him the ideal choice as we look to maintain and grow the position of WTXF in the Philadelphia market."

WTXF and NBC O&O WCAU co-operate Local News Service (LNS), the landmark content-sharing operation the pair officially launched at the start of 2009.

Prior to his New York tenure, Paolini held the title of vice president and general sales manager at WTTG and WDCA in Washington. "The station has accomplished a great deal over the last few years," said Paolini, "but there is still much that we can achieve and I can't wait to get started."