Rena Liu Named GM of DramaFever

Rena Liu has been named general manager of DramaFever, the OTT-delivered SVOD service focused on TV shows and movies from Korea and romantic comedies that Warner Bros. acquired in 2016.

Liu, previously head of Warner Bros. Digital Labs’ business operations and strategy, is now overseeing all operations of DramaFever, including content, marketing, revenue and product. She’s also late of NBCUniversal, working across its film, ad sales and cable entertainment divisions.

Liu reports to Patty Hirsch, the recently named GM of Warner Bros. Digital Labs.

Heading into the new job, Liu announced plans for “DramaFever Journeys,” a curated selection of hit seasons and fan-favorite unscripted programming centered on relationships and romance. Tied into that DramaFever has notched an exclusive to select library seasons of two reality series -- The Bachelorette and The Bachelorette Australia – through a licensing agreement with corporate cousin Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.

Here's a promo about DramaFever Journeys:

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GJlOFL232s8[/embed]