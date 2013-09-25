Remy Martin Is Presenting Sponsor of Esquire Network

Remy Martin has signed on as the presenting sponsor of NBCUniversal's new Esquire Network aimed at men.

It is unusual for a brand to sponsor an entire network as a charter partner, Remy Martin is featured in new original programming on Esquire, online with Esquire, in vignettes, in advertising for the channel and in print ad in Esquire magazine.

"Rémy Martin prides itself on being a brand with world class style, sophistication and luxury," Emma Medina, VP marketing for Rémy Martin in the U.S., said in a statement. "We are excited to support two equally world-class organizations, NBCUniversal and Hearst Magazines, in bringing the highly anticipated Esquire Network to consumers across the country."

The network had its debut on Sept. 23.

"We are excited to partner with Rémy Martin and connect them across multiple platforms," said Laura Molen, executive VP, cable advertising sales, NBCUniversal. "Esquire Network appeals to brands because it offers compelling programming focused on a wide range of contemporary passions and interests, from fashion and style to food and drink and travel."