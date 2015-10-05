Relativity Studios President Tooley Steps Down

Relativity Studios President Tucker Tooley has stepped down from the company, following a 30-day transition period. Tooley joined Relativity Studios in 2007 and oversees its film division, which is part of Relativity Media. He said he will focus on filmmaking and “the creative side of the business.”

Relativity, a film, television, sports and music production outfit, is in bankruptcy court and looking for a buyer. Relativity Studios, its largest division, has produced, distributed or structured financing for more than 200 films. Relativity Television’s properties include the CBS drama Limitless.

Ramon Wilson, general manager, who has been at the company since 2006, will become president of Relativity Studios on an interim basis.

“Tucker has been instrumental in building Relativity Studios and in the growth of our company,” commented Ryan Kavanaugh, Relativity Media CEO. “I am proud to call him one of my most trusted colleagues and friends. He has overseen and was the creative force behind some of the company’s biggest hit films. This is the beginning of a new chapter, and we expect to have a long-term relationship moving forward.”

Kavanaugh and a group of investors plan on acquiring parts of Relativity Media, according to published reports, including the film studio. The profitable television operation is expected to be sold separately.