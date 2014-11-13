Relationships, Not Ideas, Get Shows Made #NYCTVWk #TCS

Related: Complete Coverage: NYC Television Week #NYCTVWk

New York – First-time independent producers should spend a little less time developing their ideas and a lot more in fostering the relationships to turn those thoughts into reality, according to a panel discussion at NYC TV Week here Thursday.

“It isn’t about the idea; it’s about the execution,” said Bunim/Murray Productions president Gil Goldschein during the panel discussion, “How a Show Gets Made,” moderated by Original Productions CEO and executive producer Philip Segal.

Original Productions is a unit of reality giant Fremantle Media and produces such reality hits as Deadliest Catch, Ice Road Truckers and Ax Men.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.