Reiter Named Executive Editorial Director at ABC News

ABC News named David Reiter executive editorial director. He will report to Kate O'Brien, senior vice president of news.

Reiter will oversee all newsgathering, including reporting assignments, producers and crews. He will also head up the sharing of news over various delivery platforms.

Reiter has been with the network since 1994, when he joined as a desk assistant in New York. He has also served in supervisory posts in Los Angeles and has been a special-events producer.

Since June, he has been a senior producer at Weekend World News, as well as for special events.