Reisbeck to Head H.R. For Comcast’s Effectv Unit

Keri Reisbeck has been named VP, human resources, for Effectv, the sales division for Comcast Cable, effective immediately.

Reisbeck, who has been with Comcast for 21 years, most recently was head of HR for the sales market division of Effectv. She is taking a new position at the company, which until recently had been known as Comcast Spotlight.

She will be based in Colorado and reports to Sandy Gunn, senior VP, HR, for Comcast Advertising.

“As we continue to pioneer and propel the industry forward, we’ll be looking to attract, retain and develop employees who aren’t afraid to embrace new technologies and enjoy the thrills and challenges of working across a diverse range of media, from digital to new and evolving forms of TV,” Gunn said. “Keri stood out in our search for Effectv’s first official HR leader. She has worked in many different divisions of our company and consistently brings a fresh, creative and fearless attitude to the role. She’s not afraid to try new things and most importantly, she understands the importance that people play in moving a company forward.”

Effectv said Reisbeck’s appointment was part of its commitment to hiring an promoting women. The company recently named Kelly Perone to VP of product strategy, Andrea Zapata to VP of data innovation and insights and Melanie Hamilton as leader of its national sales team.

Reisbeck started her Comcast career as a manager working on national recruitment programs.

“It’s an exciting time to be at Effectv and I’m honored to be leading the charge in making sure we hire, retain and nurture the industry’s best to lead us into this new chapter,” Reisbeck said. “People are a company’s biggest competitive advantage and my team and I will be on the lookout for top talent.”