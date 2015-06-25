Reinhardt, Olshansky Named Coheads of AMC Studios

In a restructuring of AMC Studios operations, AMC Networks announced Thursday it has named Rick Olshansky, head of business affairs, and Stefan Reinhardt, senior VP of finance and studio operations, coheads of the studio.

They will report to Charlie Collier, president of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios.

As part of the restructuring, AMC Studios will now oversee production and business affairs across AMC and SundanceTV.

The move is aimed at owning more scripted content on its networks and growing its global footprint.

“Expanding the scope and solidifying the leadership of AMC Studios is an important step in the continued evolution of AMC Networks, as content ownership and global expansion have become significant drivers of our industry and meaningful contributors to the success and growth of our company,” said Ed Carroll, chief operating officer of AMC Networks.

Additionally, Scott Stein will be promoted to senior VP of business affairs for AMC and oversee negotiations of development and production agreements.

Reinhardt, who has been with the company for 10 years and was key to the launch of AMC Studios in 2010, will continue in his finance role. Reinhardt spent eight years at Fox News Channel in operations and finance prior to AMC.

Olshansky joined AMC in 2014 and previously worked at NBCUniversal, Endeavor Talent Agency and Xbox Entertainment Studios.