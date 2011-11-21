Regis Rates on His Last Day of 'Live!'

Fans turned out in droves to watch Regis Philbin's final day on Disney-ABC's Live! with Regis and Kelly, the show he's hosted for nearly 30 years.

On Friday, Nov. 18, Philbin's last show on Live! averaged a 7.3 rating/23 share live plus same day household average in the 56 metered markets. That's a 133% improvement from the show's prior week, and a 166% improvement from November 2010, when the show averaged a 2.9/10. It's also a big jump over this year's November sweep, in which so far Live! is averaging a 3.7 among households.

Live!'s best market was Dayton, Ohio, where it turned in a 17.1/40. The show also did better than 10 ratings in Atlanta (10.6), Detroit (10.5), Charlotte (10.2), Milwaukee (10.8), Louisville (10.7), Buffalo (10.5), and New Orleans (10.2).

Now Kelly Ripa, who just signed a contract to remain with the show for five more years, will co-host Live! with Kelly with a merry go-round of co-hosts, kicking off this week with Jerry Seinfeld and Neil Patrick Harris.