Regis Philbin's Last Day on 'Live!' to Be Nov. 18

Regis Philbin's last day co-hosting Live! With Regis and Kelly will be Friday, Nov. 18. Philbin announced his departure date on-air Tuesday morning.

He had previously announced his retirement from the show in January, but said then that he would be leaving sometime in the fall.

"Kelly will begin trying out new co-hosts just like 11 years ago when I did the same thing and found her," Philbin said Tuesday morning on Live.

Live! has been in a farewell season for Philbin since he announced his departure, celebrating favorite moments from the 79-year-old's 28 years on the program.