Regis Philbin Returning to ‘Live!' Jan. 4

Regis

Philbin will make his return to Live! With Regis and Kelly Jan. 4 2010, ABC says.

Philbin

had been recovering from hip replacement surgery he underwent on Dec. 1. In his

absence co-host Kelly Ripa partnered with a number of guest hosts, including

Anderson Cooper and Howie Mandel.

Guests

on Philbin's first week back will include actress Amy Adams, comedian Tim

Allen, actress Jenna Eflman, American

Idol's Katherine McPhee and Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger.