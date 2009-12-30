Regis Philbin Returning to ‘Live!' Jan. 4
By Alex Weprin
Regis
Philbin will make his return to Live! With Regis and Kelly Jan. 4 2010, ABC says.
Philbin
had been recovering from hip replacement surgery he underwent on Dec. 1. In his
absence co-host Kelly Ripa partnered with a number of guest hosts, including
Anderson Cooper and Howie Mandel.
Guests
on Philbin's first week back will include actress Amy Adams, comedian Tim
Allen, actress Jenna Eflman, American
Idol's Katherine McPhee and Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger.
