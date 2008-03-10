Regis Philbin to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Daytime Emmys

Regis Philbin, co-host of Live with Regis & Kelly and a 40-year TV veteran, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Daytime Entertainment Emmy Awards June 20 at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood.

The show will air on ABC.

Philbin, 76, got his start 40 years ago as host of A.M. Los Angeles, on which he appeared for seven years. In 1983, he created The Morning Show for WABC New York, which quickly rose to No. 1 in the market. Kathie Lee Gifford joined him in 1985, and the program went into national syndication in September 1988 with the new title Live with Regis and Kathie Lee. When Gifford left the program in 2000, Kelly Ripa came on as co-host in 2001, smoothly transitioning the show into its next era.

Besides his daytime gig, Philbin also hosted ABC’s primetime game show, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, and a special spinoff, Super Millionaire. He’s also hosted NBC summer reality program America’s Got Talent and, this spring, he will host Million Dollar Password for CBS.

In May 2001, he was a double Daytime Emmy Award winner, taking home statues for both Outstanding Game Show Host for Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and another for Outstanding Talk Show Host for Live with Regis and Kelly .Philbin's other honors include membership in the Broadcasting & Cable and National Association of Broadcasters Halls of Fame and his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 2006, he broke his own Guinness World Record for most hours on camera, logging 15,662 hours of on-camera time.