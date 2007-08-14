Regis and Kelly Announces Anniversary Celebration

Live With Regis And Kelly has announced plans to celebrate the show’s 20th year on the air with a two week celebration beginning Monday, September 3.

Each day during the celebration, Regis and Kelly will look back at some of the moments that made the show unique. The festivities will conclude Friday, September 14, with a one hour special looking back at the show’s 20 years. Kathie Lee Gifford, who left the show in 2000, will return to the retrospective as a special guest.

As part of the celebration, Live is teaming up with Chrysler for “Live’s 20th Anniversary Flashback Trivia A Go-Go.” During the contest one winner each day will win a Town & Country Limited minivan from the automaker.

“Our 20th Anniversary is a huge milestone for the show,” commented Michael Gelman, executive producer of Live in a statement announcing the 20th anniversary plans. “Few television shows reach a year on the air, much less two decades. We’re proud that we’ve been able to bring fun, laughter and a positive start to the day to millions of viewers for so many years. At this point we’ve become part of the fabric of American pop culture.”