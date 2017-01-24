Refinery29, TNT Partner on New Season of ‘Shatterbox Anthology’

Refinery29 and TNT announced at the Sundance Film Festival they will partner on the new season of the Shatterbox Anthology film series.

The series features short films that “redefine identity, imagination, and storytelling through the female lens.”

With the new partnership with TNT, the films will premiere across TNT’s portfolio of platforms (linear, apps, on demand, etc.).

Past directors include Chloë Sevigny, Kristen Stewart and Anu Valia, among many others. Stewart and Valia’s short films premiered at Sundance, while Sevigny’s debuted at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.

“A top priority at TNT is to ensure the talent behind our shows represent the diversity of our audience. We jumped at the opportunity to work with Refinery29 to identify and support female filmmakers so we can grow the ranks of female directors on our shows and raise their profiles across the business,” said Sarah Aubrey, executive VP of original programming for TNT. “The Shatterbox Anthology series will also connect fans of great storytelling with our brand in new ways and across more touch points.”

Turner Broadcasting led a $45 million round of investments in Refinery29 in August of last year.