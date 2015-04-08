Reena Ninan Named Co-Anchor of ‘America This Morning,’ ‘World News Now’

Reena Ninan has been tapped as co-anchor of ABC News’ America This Morning and World News Now.

Ninan joins T.J. Holmes as co-anchor of both news programs.

“Reena has done a terrific job filling in on the overnight broadcasts, delivering the programs’ signature mix of breaking news, lively conversation, and quirky, fun reports to our very loyal audience,” said ABC News president James Goldston. “In addition to her anchor duties, she will also report across all our broadcasts and digital platforms.”

Ninan joined ABC News in 2012 at its Washington, D.C. bureau. Prior to that, she was Fox News Channel’s Middle East correspondent since 2007.