Reena Ninan Joins CBS News as Correspondent

Reena Ninan has joined CBS News as a correspondent based in New York, coming from ABC News, where she was co-anchor of overnight telecast World News Now and early a.m. program America This Morning. She will report for all CBS News broadcasts and anchor for streaming channel CBSN, beginning in May.

Ninan has covered the Arab Spring and the Palestinian efforts to gain statehood; closer to home, she covered the White House and the devastating tornado in Moore, Oklahoma in 2013. She traveled with President Obama to Asia and with then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to the Middle East.

Prior to Ninan’s time at ABC News, she was a Middle East correspondent for Fox News Channel. Also while at Fox News, Ninan was a Washington-based producer.

A graduate of George Washington University, Ninan began her journalism career as a live shot producer for the Washington Post.