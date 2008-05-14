ReelzChannel Ready for Summer

Cinephile cable network ReelzChannel unveiled its summer programming plans aimed at fans of summer blockbusters.

ReelzChannel's "Fan-tastic Summer" will include new original programming, as well as special episodes and segments of its current programs, all devoted to film fandom and such big theatrical releases as Indiana Jones andthe Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Sex and the City and The Dark Knight.

In addition to special editions of behind-the-scenes series Dailies and Spotlight, the channel is offering interactive features for fans both on TV and online, including polls and a downloadable movie-release-date calendar widget.

ReelzChannel, owned by Twin Cities-based Hubbard Media Group, currently reaches 35 million subscribers on cable and via satellite-TV providers DirecTV and Dish Network.