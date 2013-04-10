ReelzChannel Orders Capone Family Reality Series

ReelzChannel has greenlit a docuseries about the descendants

of Al Capone, titled The Capones.

The series will follow the direct descendants of the

notorious early-20th century gangster, who lived in Chicago and ran an Italian restaurant.

ReelzChannel has ordered 10 episodes to premiere in the fall.

The Capones is produced by Asylum Entertainment. Steve

Michaels and Jonathan Koch from Asylum Entertainment serve as executive

producers. Cara and Curtis Leopardo of Bonnie & Clyde Media serve as

executive producers as well.