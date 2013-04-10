ReelzChannel Orders Capone Family Reality Series
ReelzChannel has greenlit a docuseries about the descendants
of Al Capone, titled The Capones.
The series will follow the direct descendants of the
notorious early-20th century gangster, who lived in Chicago and ran an Italian restaurant.
ReelzChannel has ordered 10 episodes to premiere in the fall.
The Capones is produced by Asylum Entertainment. Steve
Michaels and Jonathan Koch from Asylum Entertainment serve as executive
producers. Cara and Curtis Leopardo of Bonnie & Clyde Media serve as
executive producers as well.
