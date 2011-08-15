ReelzChannel to Broadcast Creative Arts Emmys Sept. 17

ReelzChannel will broadcast the 2011 Creative Arts Emmy Awards Sept. 17, the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced Monday.

This will be the first time ReelzChannel, which scored 10 Primetime Emmy nominations, will broadcast the awards. E! has aired the ceremony the past few years.

"The Primetime Creative Arts Emmys is always a special event during which the industry's top talent turns out to honor some of the most creative and hardworking people in the arts and sciences of television." said ATAS Chairman/CEO John Shaffner. "We look forward to working with Reelz to produce it for television."

"We're proud to partner with The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences as the broadcast home for the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards," said Stan E. Hubbard, CEO, ReelzChannel. "Our network has tremendous momentum with significant ratings growth and with the addition of signature television events such as the Creative Arts Awards we're bringing our viewers the best from the world of entertainment."

Spike Jones Jr. will produce the telecast for the 17th time. He added: "I'm thrilled the Academy has asked me back for my 17th year. When I started producing this show, there was only one Law and Order and nobody knew Raymond."

The awards take place Sept. 10 in Los Angeles, with the broadcast coming a week later (Sept. 17) at 8 p.m.