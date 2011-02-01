ReelzChannel To Air ‘Kennedys' Miniseries

Updated at 3:20 p.m. ET

ReelzChannel has picked up the controversial miniseries The Kennedys, the network said Tuesday.

The eight-part Kennedys will premiere on the independent cable network Apr. 3. The miniseries was pulled from the History channel schedule on Jan. 7 with the network saying it was "not a fit for the History brand."

Showtime and DirecTV both passed on the miniseries, but ReelzChannel's family-owned status made it a good fit for the politically controversial series.

"In the television network business, we are one of a very small handful of independent networks," ReelzChannel CEO Stan E. Hubbard told B&C. "We're 100% family-owned so we have the ability to make decisions and stick with them."

Hubbard said he watched The Kennedys this weekend, calling it "compelling" and "something we can't pass up."

Episodes one and two will air on Reelz Sunday, Apr. 3 at 9 and 10 p.m. ET/PT, with episodes three through six the following Monday through Thursday at 9 p.m. The final two episodes will wrap the next Sunday, Apr. 10 at 9 and 10 p.m.

ReelzChannel, which is owned by Hubbard Media Group, launched in 2006 and is available in more than 56 million homes, according to its Web site.



