Reelz Sets ‘Kennedys' Airdates
ReelzChannel officially announced the airdates
for The Kennedys miniseries, which
premieres April 3.
The eight-part movie will debut episodes one and
two on Sunday, April 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The third through sixth episodes will
air Tuesday, April 5 through Friday, April 6 at 8 p.m. The final two episodes
will air on Sunday, April 10 starting at 8 p.m.
Reelz had originally planned to air episodesthree through six Monday-Thursday,
but tweaked the schedule to accommodate for the NCAA Men's Basketball
Championship Game on Monday, April 4. It also moved the airdates up an hour, to
8 p.m.
The independent network picked up the
controversial miniseries after it was dropped by History channel Jan. 7 with
the network saying it was "not a fit for the History brand." Reelz is part of
the family-owned Hubbard Media Group.
