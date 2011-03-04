Reelz Sets ‘Kennedys' Airdates

ReelzChannel officially announced the airdates

for The Kennedys miniseries, which

premieres April 3.

The eight-part movie will debut episodes one and

two on Sunday, April 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The third through sixth episodes will

air Tuesday, April 5 through Friday, April 6 at 8 p.m. The final two episodes

will air on Sunday, April 10 starting at 8 p.m.

Reelz had originally planned to air episodesthree through six Monday-Thursday,

but tweaked the schedule to accommodate for the NCAA Men's Basketball

Championship Game on Monday, April 4. It also moved the airdates up an hour, to

8 p.m.

The independent network picked up the

controversial miniseries after it was dropped by History channel Jan. 7 with

the network saying it was "not a fit for the History brand." Reelz is part of

the family-owned Hubbard Media Group.