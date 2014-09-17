Reelz Scores 'TMZ Hollywood Sports' Series

Reelz Channel has teamed with TMZ to produce a weekday, sport-themed series set to debut later this month.

TMZ Hollywood Sports, which first released the infamous Ray Rice tape of the former NFL star assulting his now wife in an Atlantic City casino elevator – will air as a series weekdays on Reelz beginning Sept. 29, the network said. The series will discuss everything from athletes’ dating lives, cars, homes, toys and jewelry to social media gaffes and public missteps.

“TMZ Hollywood Sports is a natural extension of Reelz’s ‘Hollywood Happens Here’ brand,” said Stan E. Hubbard, Reelz CEO in a statement. “TMZ is an amazing partner for Reelz and, together, we will deliver a fast-paced, hard-hitting and fun look at a collision of worlds where sports (with no Xs and Os) meets celebrity meets Hollywood.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.

(Photo Credit: Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)