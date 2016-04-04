Reelz Renews Three Series

Reelz has renewed three series, with new episodes of Gangsters: America’s Most Evil rolling in winter 2016/2017 while new episodes of Collision Course and Autopsy: The Last Hours of… will premiere in early 2017.

“Our viewers are responding when we show the real stories behind celebrities and movies so we’re giving them more of what they want,” said Steve Cheskin, senior VP of Reelz programming. “These three series shows the many twists and turns along the path to being a household name and often it’s what happens behind the scenes that makes a story so compelling.”

Non-fictionGangsters: America’s Most Evil is produced by Asylum Entertainment. Documentary series Collision Course unravels the speculation surrounding car and airplane crashes involving celebrities; it is produced by Muse Entertainment. Autopsy: The Last Hours of… reconstructs the final hours of celebrities, such as Richard Pryor, Chris Farley and Bernie Mac, who have met untimely deaths. It is produced by Potato, part of ITV Studios.

Cable net Reelz is headquartered in Albuquerque.