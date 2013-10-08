Reelz Names Cheskin VP of Programming

ReelzChannel named Steve Cheskin as VP of programming, the network announced Tuesday.

Cheskin will responsible for program development, production, scheduling and acquisitions in his new role. Cheskin had been a programming consultant for the network since April.

"Steve Cheskin brings proven leadership as a television executive with an extensive background in developing and acquiring hit shows," said Stan E. Hubbard, CEO of ReelzChannel. "As our commitment to increasing original programming continues to grow, we look forward to his contributions as a member of our senior staff. Cheskin will play a key role in executing our exciting program lineup including the explosive docudrama JFK: The Smoking Gun on November 3, the return of our hit reality series Beverly Hills Pawn on November 6 as well as several more fresh, new series we have coming this fall and winter."

Prior to joining Reelz, he was the executive VP of programming for TLC, where he developed

Sister Wives, Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta, Sarah Palin's Alaska and Extreme Couponing.