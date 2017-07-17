Reelz Has Five New Series Coming This Summer/Fall

There are five new shows on the summer and fall schedule for Reelz. The Kitty Kelley Files debuts July 29 and focuses on the author, known for her unauthorized biographies, sharing stories about celebrities such as Julia Roberts, Princess Diana and George Clooney. The hour-long series is produced by Jupiter Entertainment and Random House Studio, in partnership with American Media.

Broke and Famous premieres Sept. 8 and looks at when the money runs out for celebrities. Produced by Our House and Critical Content, the celebs getting the spotlight on this series include 50 Cent, Tori Spelling and Johnny Depp. Each episode is an hour.

US Weekly’s Famous Feuds also starts Sept. 8. The hour-long show looks at “the epic discords between warring TV personalities, clashing divas and superstar friends whose relationships turned ugly.” Taylor Swift/Katy Perry, Madonna/Elton John and Paris Hilton/Nicole Ritchie are among those getting a close-up. It too is produced by Our House and Critical Content.

It Happened Here starts Nov. 10 and follows a celebrity’s final footsteps before tragedy struck. The hour-long series is from Buck Productions. John Lennon, John Belushi and Joan Rivers are among the celebs getting their last footsteps retraced.

The Stalker Files starts up Nov. 10 too and is also produced by Buck Productions. The hour-long series looks at the stalkers who terrorized Jodie Foster, David Letterman and Brooke Shields, among others.

Reelz will also debut the special Elvis Presley: Behind Closed Doors, hosted by Natalie Morales (pictured), Aug. 13.

“From their tragedies and setbacks to their soaring achievements and everlasting legacies, our new lineup of original series shows the real stories that have defined a celebrity’s life,” said Steve Cheskin, senior VP of programming at Reelz. “We are committed to showing our viewers the behind-the-scenes looks at the most recognizable figures in pop-culture and entertainment and we are excited to showcase the incredible stories of stars the way only Reelz can.”

Returning series on Reelz include Scandal Made Me Famous, starting July 29, Copycat Killers, starting Sept. 9, and Murder Made Me Famous, premiering Nov. 4.

Reelz is available in 70 million homes.