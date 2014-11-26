Reelz To Encore 'The Kennedys' on Nov. 29-30

Reelz will present a post-Thanksgiving serving of its Emmy Award-winning The Kennedys.

The network, which recently gained TV Everywhere footing on DirecTV’s streaming service, will present the first four installments of The Kennedys back-to- back on Nov. 29, starting at 1 p.m. (ET)/10 a.m. (PT).

Episodes five through eight will follow the next day during the same span.

Authenticated Reelz subscribers can not only watch the acclaimed miniseries on the linear network, but on multiple platforms via DirecTV Everywhere, the satellite provider’s streaming service, which also expaned its roster to include multiple premium channels and QVC.

